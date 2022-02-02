Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Bongani Baloyi and the repertoire of the DA disaffected If Baloyi ever had a problem with DA policy, it would be nice if he elaborated on his decade-long silence, while he quietly indulged in the perks of executive mayorship B L Premium

Former DA mayor of Midvaal Bongani Baloyi recently signed up to join Action SA, a week after he resigned from the DA. There is a certain repertoire the DA disaffected follow, almost to the letter. Baloyi was no exception.

It goes like this: first, there is agency and the resignation, in which it is emphasised the relevant person is acting entirely on their own volition. Second, there is victimhood in the form of innuendo — that something was broken or irredeemable in the party, a favourite being race, but never any accompanying details. Third, the new move, a different party or career, in which the agent can truly escape their victimhood and be their best self. ..