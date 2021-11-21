Former mayor Bongani Baloyi DA’s Gauteng premier candidate for 2024
Rising star is recognised for his achievements as first citizen of the Midvaal municipality
21 November 2021 - 16:06
The DA has unveiled one of its rising stars and former Midvaal mayor, Bongani Baloyi, as its Gauteng premier candidate for the national election in 2024, saying he is a “huge part” of the party’s future.
Baloyi, who became the country’s youngest mayor at the age of 26 when he succeeded Timothy Nast as Midvaal’s first citizen in August 2013, presided over a municipality that achieved six unqualified audit reports. Midvaal became a shining example of good governance in a country in which municipalities are often cited for corruption, irregular and wasteful expenditure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now