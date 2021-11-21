National Former mayor Bongani Baloyi DA’s Gauteng premier candidate for 2024 Rising star is recognised for his achievements as first citizen of the Midvaal municipality B L Premium

The DA has unveiled one of its rising stars and former Midvaal mayor, Bongani Baloyi, as its Gauteng premier candidate for the national election in 2024, saying he is a “huge part” of the party’s future.

Baloyi, who became the country’s youngest mayor at the age of 26 when he succeeded Timothy Nast as Midvaal’s first citizen in August 2013, presided over a municipality that achieved six unqualified audit reports. Midvaal became a shining example of good governance in a country in which municipalities are often cited for corruption, irregular and wasteful expenditure...