LUKANYO MNYANDA: Fed at centre of global financial market turmoil The US Federal Reserve has long dropped the idea that inflation is 'transitory' but is seemingly not clear on what it should do

It was a tale of two central banks. One has got too excited for its own good, raising the question of whether it overestimated its abilities over recent years. The other one more conventional.

Much of the turmoil in financial markets last week was in anticipation of what the US Federal Reserve was going to do with inflation running at almost four-decade highs of 7%. It has long dropped the idea that inflation is “transitory” but is seemingly not clear on what it should do...