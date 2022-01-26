Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: In a week of global turmoil, Kganyago can shine by being boring SA can approach the impending decision of its monetary policy committee with relative calm

After all that excitement on Monday, the US stock market ended the day positive. But it was back to reality 24 hours later as US traders returned and resumed their selling frenzy.

The JSE had been caught up in the global bloodbath, posting its biggest one-day drop since late March 2020 when the country was entering its first national lockdown. Volatility is the name of the game at the moment and it closed slightly stronger on Tuesday, though this may not last. ..