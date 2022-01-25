CLAIRE BISSEKER: Tax hikes on the cards if government cave in on Covid-19 grant
The only reliable way to finance extended relief of distress is through taxation
25 January 2022 - 05:00
The clock is ticking down towards the expiry of the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, but given the political pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to retain it in the face of extreme poverty and joblessness, it is likely to be made permanent in the 2022 national budget in February.
This means higher taxes for, well, just about everybody. Specifically, South Africans should brace for a two percentage point across-the-board increase in personal income tax in the coming budget...
