Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: Tax hikes on the cards if government cave in on Covid-19 grant The only reliable way to finance extended relief of distress is through taxation B L Premium

The clock is ticking down towards the expiry of the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, but given the political pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to retain it in the face of extreme poverty and joblessness, it is likely to be made permanent in the 2022 national budget in February.

This means higher taxes for, well, just about everybody. Specifically, South Africans should brace for a two percentage point across-the-board increase in personal income tax in the coming budget...