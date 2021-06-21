CLAIRE BISSEKER: Cyril Ramaphosa must keep tending green shoots and pruning red tape
If momentum can be sustained a new narrative on SA could take hold, but we’re not there yet
21 June 2021 - 14:02
Before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s surprise announcement last week that the cap on energy self-generation was to be raised tenfold, and that a private partner had been secured for SAA, it was hard to string together a credible growth story for SA.
Instead, it seemed likely that SA’s deeply embedded structural problems — from fiscal imbalances to sky-high unemployment and yawning inequality — would continue to heat up and spill over into rising discontent...
