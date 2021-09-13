Opinion / Columnists

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Lower the inflation target then let inflation expectations do the work

The biggest obstacle to lower inflation is overcoming government inefficiency, which keeps administered prices high

13 September 2021 - 13:33

It is hard to imagine that the great Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona could have anything in common with monetary policy, but he is a useful metaphor for the trick the SA Reserve Bank hopes to pull off in its bid to have SA’s inflation target lowered to 3%.

Emboldened by the Bank’s success in shifting actual inflation and inflation expectations from a sticky 6% to 4.5% over the past few years, without having to hike rates or sacrifice growth unduly, governor Lesetja Kganyago thinks it’s high time for SA to lower the 3%-6% target band to a 3%-point target...

