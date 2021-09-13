CLAIRE BISSEKER: Lower the inflation target then let inflation expectations do the work
The biggest obstacle to lower inflation is overcoming government inefficiency, which keeps administered prices high
13 September 2021 - 13:33
It is hard to imagine that the great Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona could have anything in common with monetary policy, but he is a useful metaphor for the trick the SA Reserve Bank hopes to pull off in its bid to have SA’s inflation target lowered to 3%.
Emboldened by the Bank’s success in shifting actual inflation and inflation expectations from a sticky 6% to 4.5% over the past few years, without having to hike rates or sacrifice growth unduly, governor Lesetja Kganyago thinks it’s high time for SA to lower the 3%-6% target band to a 3%-point target...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now