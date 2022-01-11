Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Holmes is where the art of fraud is The Theranos court case shows that we might have lost the ability to discern the fantastical from the fantastic B L Premium

Last week, while you were perhaps still lounging on a beach or, like me, begrudgingly back at your desk, a jury in California handed down a verdict in the case against Elizabeth Holmes, founder of now disgraced (and defunct) medtech start-up Theranos. On January 3, she was found guilty on four of the 11 charges and is awaiting sentencing, which may include jail time.

It was a sensational trial. Well, sometimes sensational, sometimes plodding and convoluted, as financial and fraud cases tend to be. Slow parts notwithstanding, people lined up around the block to have a chance to sit in on this trial, which — as the New York Times’s coverage put it — “came to symbolise the pitfalls of Silicon Valley’s culture of hustle, hype and greed”...