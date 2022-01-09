‘Fake it till you make it’ will live on after Theranos
With more money than ever sloshing around in technology, a guilty verdict for Elizabeth Holmes won’t kill Silicon Valley’s most notorious start-up strategy
09 January 2022 - 06:57
When Elizabeth Holmes went to court last year to face 11 charges of defrauding investors and patients through her disgraced biotech company Theranos, it looked like Silicon Valley itself was on trial. If the court came down hard on her, it could end the “fake it till you make it” mantra that seeded so many successful tech firms.
Her $9bn (R143bn) valuation was achieved by pitching a product that was alluring in theory but didn’t work in practice (and quite possibly never would)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now