CHRIS GILMOUR: Flogging Eskom will not win the energy race — neither will changing jockeys

If the banking system is what “lubricates” an economy, then the power generation, transmission and distribution network is the engine room.

SA’s banking system, though expensive, remains exceptionally well run and provides first-world service to its clients. If only the same could be said for Eskom...