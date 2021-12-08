Eskom swipes at Nersa for misrepresenting its tariff application
Power utility says energy regulator included matters still under consideration by the courts and Nersa
08 December 2021 - 20:24
Embattled power utility Eskom has hit out at the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) for “misrepresenting” its revenue application by including matters still under consideration by both the courts and Nersa.
This comes after the energy watchdog published Eskom’s fifth multiyear price determination (MYPD5) revenue application for the 2023 to 2025 financial years on its website on Wednesday. The determination showed that Eskom’s revenue application for 2022/2023 amounted to R279bn, R335bn (2023/2024) and R365bn (2024/2025)...
