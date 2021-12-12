Opinion / Columnists BADGER MICHAEL AVERY: Energy transition will define this century But the just transition is set to be anything but what the word implies, smooth and straightforward B L Premium

My top three hackneyed phrases of 2021 are as follows. “Hybrid-work” — what is the other part of work anyway? “Transitory” — how wrong can you be when inflation is the same as it was in 1982 when interest rates were 21.5% in the US? And in first place, “just transition” — which has come to symbolise the world’s desire, and, indeed, urgent need to decarbonise its energy system in the face of catastrophic climate change induced by the greenhouse gases that have propelled the first three industrial eras.

The fourth industrial revolution (I couldn’t resist) is supposed to herald the era of renewables, carbon free, sort of, abundant and clearly now on cost parity with coal, oil and gas...