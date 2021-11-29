Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Government should stop dragging its heels over power generation by miners Policymakers and regulators need to take the council’s information seriously and remove the obstacles B L Premium

When it is so critical for every megawatt of potential new energy to be on grid as fast as possible, we need to ensure new generation projects have a smooth path. So I listened with interest to plans by the mining industry to invest huge amounts in new plants, and the obstacles some miners are facing in delivering projects.

The Minerals Council SA reports that its members have 3.9GW of renewable energy projects lined up. For context, Eskom’s installed capacity is about 48GW, though more than 35% of that has been out of commission recently. That means mining companies alone intend to add 13% to SA’s operating generating capacity...