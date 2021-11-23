National Miners have almost 4,000MW of renewable projects in pipeline, council says But legislative and administrative constraints are acting as impediments to their potential B L Premium

Mining companies in SA have indicated that they have 3,900MW of renewable energy projects worth an estimated R60bn in the pipeline, but legislative and administrative constraints are acting as impediments, Minerals Council SA said in a statement on Tuesday.

It says that if these projects — which are in various stages of development such as building plants, conducting studies, planning and applications — were built, they would relieve pressure on Eskom and go a long way towards meeting the industry’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050...