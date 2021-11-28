Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: United Rugby Championship organisers must reserve right to cancel Teams cannot be allowed the authority to call off matches amid disarray brought on by the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant B L Premium

The United Rugby Championship (URC) wasn’t the only sporting event thrown into disarray by the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, but the organisers will have to come up with a formula for dealing with situations such as what confronted them this past weekend if they want their tournament to have integrity.

It needs to be stated in the tournament guidelines that teams do not have the authority to cancel games unilaterally, which is what initially happened on Friday. Or maybe I should rephrase that: yes, you do have the right to cancel, but if you do, you forfeit the points. The only people who should have the right to cancel games are the tournament organisers...