Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane’s greatest political grift The OSA leader has played a clever game when it comes to massaging the election results into a triumph B L Premium

“Ah, people only know what you tell them, Carl.” — Frank Abagnale, Catch me if you Can

The One SA Movement (OSA) has gone through several iterations as its “chief activist”, Mmusi Maimane, has bumbled from one concept to another, trying to establish something — anything — he can use as a platform to maintain the illusion of a national profile...