Features Will the ANC finally lose SA in 2024? Having just lost an outright majority nationally for the first time, it is entirely possible that the ANC could lose the country in 2024. But having got to this point, there are a number of possible futures for the country — and some of them are quite scary B L Premium

The November 1 local government elections were the second of just two "watershed moments" in SA’s recent history, says the Sunday Times.

The first was the 1994 elections, "when, for the first time, all South Africans, irrespective of race, voted together for a common government". This second watershed saw "the post-apartheid mould of one-party dominance … to all intents and purposes, broken"...