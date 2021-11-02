Life BOOK EXTRACT: What it will take to foster a heightened ethical corporate milieu B L Premium

My interest in business ethics was sparked by the infamous Enron scandal: the spectacular collapse in 2001 of the once-mighty American energy firm amid large-scale accounting fraud.

Until its fall, Enron was hailed not only as the exemplar of corporate success in the US but also as a poster boy of the American brand of capitalism. When the firm collapsed, it took down with it its accounting partner, Arthur Andersen. ..