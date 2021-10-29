Mercedes-AMG SL arrives with soft roof and four seats

The fading popularity of two-seat roadsters caused Mercedes-Benz to recently cull its SLC (formerly the SLK), but the German marque has decided to soldier on with the larger SL, albeit as a more practical four-seater for the first time.

The new-generation Mercedes-AMG SL broke cover this week to continue a nearly 70-year bloodline which started with the famous 300 SL gullwing coupe in 1954 and was succeeded by the soft-top roadster in 1957.

The new SL is offered as a classic soft-top instead of with a folding hard roof like the previous two generations, and it puts its power down via all-wheel drive for the first time. Developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG performance division, it is available in SL 55 and SL 63 models.

A major change is that it has grown from a two-seater to a more practical 2+2 seater, so strictly speaking it’s a sporty grand tourer rather than a roadster. The rear seats increase practicality by offering space for people up to 1.5m tall, says Mercedes.

However the body design captures the traditional roadster spirit with its long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a passenger compartment set back with a strongly raked windscreen. The AMG-specific radiator grille has 14 vertical slats as a nod to the 300 SL racing sports car of 1952, the grandfather of SL models.

The cabin is inspired by the minimalist, high-quality interior of the original 300 SL roadster and blends analogue and digital worlds in what Benz calls “hyperanalogue”. There’s a digital instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment system offering a choice of several specific display styles and different modes, complemented by physical buttons.