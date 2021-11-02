Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Famous Brands bounces back but is still vulnerable in recovery Fast-food and quick-service restaurant industry is still nowhere near normality, and that will take some time B L Premium

Until the Sars-19 pandemic struck last year, Famous Brands was something of a darling of the JSE’s small-cap sector.

Admittedly, even before the pandemic struck, it had been taking strain with its Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) operation in the UK burning cash at an alarming rate. By last year-end, things were indeed looking grim, though there were nascent signs of stabilisation...