Festive season could lift Famous Brands close to pre-pandemic profit
But the risks of a fourth wave weigh on the group
31 October 2021 - 06:23
Famous Brands is back in the black despite a difficult first half due to the third wave and July’s violent unrest, and believes it could get close to its pre-pandemic operating profit if it makes it through the festive season with minimal lockdown restrictions.
Like other quick service and casual dining groups, the big unknown for the owner of Debonairs Pizza, Wimpy, Steers and Mugg & Bean is what December will bring...
