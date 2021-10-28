NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Famous Brands returns to profit
Business Day TV spoke to Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele about the company’s interim results
28 October 2021 - 09:14
Famous Brands says its efforts to adapt to Covid-19 operating conditions have helped it return to profit during the restaurant group’s half year to end-August, but July’s civil unrest has led to a slowdown in the group’s recovery.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele about the company’s recovery prospects as a possible fourth wave of Covid-19 looms.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.