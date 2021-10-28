Companies

WATCH: Famous Brands returns to profit

Business Day TV spoke to Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele about the company’s interim results

28 October 2021 - 09:14 Business Day TV
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS

Famous Brands says its efforts to adapt to Covid-19 operating conditions have helped it return to profit during the restaurant group’s half year to end-August, but July’s civil unrest has led to a slowdown in the group’s recovery.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele about the company’s recovery prospects as a possible fourth wave of Covid-19 looms.

