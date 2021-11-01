AYABONGA CAWE: Ballot gives us time to reflect on co-operative governance
Local government had to prioritise the delivery of at least a basic level of services to those who have little or no access to services
01 November 2021 - 14:50
“What is happening here,” said Mbuyiseli Songelwa to a British reporter in 1985, “[is that] we are struggling for one municipal vote. One vote, one municipality, which goes with one man, one vote nationally.”
Songelwa, the Komani leader of the Detainees Parent Support Committee made these remarks to a ThamesTV crew. A year later he was dead. At the Truth & Reconciliation Commission over a decade later, his wife Nokuzola would recount the story of two white policemen informing a 13-year-old and a six-year-old “that Mbuyiselo is dead, and they went off in their van”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now