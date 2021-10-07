Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA’s Phoenix posters There is a saying in politics that ‘explaining is losing’, and, whatever you make of the DA posters, this is currently what it has been forced to do B L Premium

Last week the DA erected a set of complementary posters in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal. The first read: “The ANC called you racist”; the second: “The DA calls you heroes”. They have been the source of much outrage.

The first thing you need to understand about them is that they were the consequence of an organisational failure. They posters were sanctioned only by the DA in KwaZulu-Natal, and even then, not properly communicated in the province itself...