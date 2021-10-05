Politics DA wants outright win in Nelson Mandela Bay after coalition chaos B L Premium

The DA is aiming to win an outright majority in Nelson Mandela Bay after five years of shifting and unstable coalitions have left the city in disrepair and residents desperate.

The party brought out the big guns on Monday with both DA leader John Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille addressing a manifesto launch in the northern suburb of Helenvale, attended by exuberant activists and members of the party...