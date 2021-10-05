CHRIS GILMOUR: Spur making a spirited comeback
Gross profit margin rises from 74% to 77% while revenue is down 10.5% and gross profit falls 8.4%
Like a number of companies in the global hospitality sector, Spur Corporation has caught most of the negatives associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. And it is not just the intermittent lockdowns that have wreaked havoc on these businesses — the SA economy is languishing and now has the dubious distinction of having the highest unemployment rate on earth.
Against this background, it is difficult to see how companies such as Spur, which rely on buoyant consumer spending, can prosper in the medium term, after a favourable bounce from 2020’s low base of comparison. Despite this generally negative commentary on the fast-food and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector, Spur appears to be in better financial shape than its JSE-listed peer, Famous Brands, and that is reflected in a somewhat less catastrophic share price decline since the pandemic struck...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now