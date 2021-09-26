Business Spur to spice up its presence in Africa Group says local allies, unique offerings have helped it on continent B L Premium

Restaurant group Spur Corporation has embarked on an expansion drive that will see it enter the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and try to have another bite at Lesotho — where it closed its restaurant due to poor performance.

The company will also add new restaurants in countries where it already has a footprint as it expects demand for its offering to increase with the easing of lockdown restrictions. The group, which already has a presence in Kenya, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia, plans to open 32 new restaurants in SA and seven in other countries. In the DRC, it will launch RocoMamas and Spur through partnerships with local companies...