WATCH: Spur detects early signs of a recovery

Business Day TV spoke to Spur CEO Val Nichas about the company’s full-year results

27 September 2021 - 08:42 Business Day TV
Spur Drive Through. Picture: Supplied

Spur says a slight pickup in franchised restaurant sales serves as an early sign of a positive recovery.

The multi-brand restaurant franchiser has reported a 1% rise in restaurant sales for its full year, largely driven by the SA market.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Val Nichas about the company’s performance.

