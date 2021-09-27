NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Spur detects early signs of a recovery
Business Day TV spoke to Spur CEO Val Nichas about the company’s full-year results
27 September 2021 - 08:42
Spur says a slight pickup in franchised restaurant sales serves as an early sign of a positive recovery.
The multi-brand restaurant franchiser has reported a 1% rise in restaurant sales for its full year, largely driven by the SA market.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Val Nichas about the company’s performance.
