Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Of maggot extractors and the graceful Calpurnia B L Premium

Every now and then a small thing casts light on something altogether larger, and arguably grander.

“Grander” may be an awkward word here, as I am thinking at once of “heritage” (certainly grand in scale) and, perhaps less grand (though delightfully described as having “a graceful habit”), a small evergreen tree common to the eastern and northern parts of SA, and northwards into tropical Africa as far as Ethiopia, and in southern India...