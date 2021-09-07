Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Staffing company Workforce does well during lockdown with its training courses B L Premium

Workforce Holdings is a tightly held small-cap company that has been morphing from a staffing business to being more of a people-centric investment company.

There are a number of reasons for this transformation, not least being greater profitability in the non-staffing segments of the business. And staffing is not especially well regarded by the trade unions, which still insist on referring to such companies as labour brokers...