CHRIS GILMOUR: Staffing company Workforce does well during lockdown with its training courses
07 September 2021 - 21:58
Workforce Holdings is a tightly held small-cap company that has been morphing from a staffing business to being more of a people-centric investment company.
There are a number of reasons for this transformation, not least being greater profitability in the non-staffing segments of the business. And staffing is not especially well regarded by the trade unions, which still insist on referring to such companies as labour brokers...
