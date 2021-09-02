Scramble for staff threatens to send food prices sky high

Across the world, a dearth of workers is shaking up food supply chains.

In Vietnam, the armed forces are assisting with the rice harvest. In the UK, farmers are dumping milk because there are no truckers to collect it. Brazil’s robusta coffee beans took 120 days to reap in 2021, rather than the usual 90. And US meatpackers are trying to lure new employees with Apple Watches while fast-food chains raise the prices of burgers and burritos.

Whether they are fruit pickers, slaughterhouse workers, truckers, warehouse operators, chefs or waiters, the global food ecosystem is buckling due to a shortage of staff. Supplies are getting hit and some employers are forced to raise wages at a double-digit pace. That is threatening to push food prices — already heated by soaring commodities and freight costs — even higher. Prices in August were up 33% from the same month in 2020, according to an index compiled by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The coronavirus pandemic has helped spark a labour shortfall for many parts of the economy. But the impact is particularly stark in food and agriculture, which are among the world’s least-automated industries. Food security is a sensitive issue in many parts of the world and thin margins mean rising costs generally pass through to buyers, according to Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

“Almost certainly there is disruption,” said Decker Walker, BCG’s agribusiness expert in Chicago. Effects vary among locations and products, he said, but “the general theme seems to be: the roles with the least desirable working conditions are actually the ones that we have the most pain with”.

There are signs that the labour shortfall is curbing supplies. In the US, wholesale distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods are reporting production delays and slowdowns for items ranging from bacon and cheese to coconut water and spices. In the UK, some stores are running low on staples such as bread and chicken, while McDonald’s ran out of milkshakes in August.

“We have family-wage, great jobs that have been open, that we’ve been recruiting really hard for and have had trouble filling,” said Patrick Criteser, CEO of Tillamook County Creamery Association. The Oregon-based dairy co-operative recently ran so short of workers that a board member had to skip an operational meeting to help out in the fields. “With the inflation we’re seeing in the business and at the farm level, it’s going to translate to the shelf.”

Shortages are hitting farms, processors and restaurants alike. Malaysia, the world’s number two palm oil producer, has lost about 30% of potential output of the edible oil used in everything from chocolate to margarine. Shrimp production in southern Vietnam — one of the world’s top exporters — has dropped 60%-70% from before the pandemic. And a fifth of tomato production in the South of Italy has been lost in 2021, due to the scorching heat and transport paralysis, according to the farmers’ association CIA.

Not enough trucks

“I have been in this business since the ’80s, but I have never seen a situation like this,” said Michele Ferrandino, a farmer in Foggia. “Tomatoes are very perishable goods. There were not enough trucks to transport the crop to the processing plants, in those crucial days” of the harvest, he said.

Cancelled or delayed deliveries have also forced British dairy farmers such as Mike King in South Gloucestershire, England to dump milk while stores run short. King estimates he has lost about 20,000l and says some farmers have resorted to milking their cattle less frequently due to staffing shortfalls.

Even as restaurants and other businesses reopen in the US and parts of Europe — boosting demand for goods such as meat and bottled drinks — the Delta variant of coronavirus is spreading in places such as Southeast Asia, curbing primary production. Other, longer established pandemic effects are still causing problems too: Covid-19 outbreaks continue to crop up in meat- and fish-processing plants, forcing temporary closures, and border restrictions in countries from the UK to Thailand are limiting the supply of migrant workers.

In some places, the scramble for staff is compounded by local issues, such as difficult and dangerous farmwork conditions caused by a record US heat wave, or the disruption of Brexit.

As a result, employers face another hurdle: workers have plenty of options. The current economy is creating “choice where choices may not have existed in the past”, said BCG’s Walker. When “the entire world is short-staffed”, filling less desirable jobs gets more difficult, he said.

Employment in the food supply chain can certainly be tough. Whether it is backbreaking strawberry picking, insecure slaughterhouse work or the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of a restaurant kitchen, many jobs are physically taxing, short-term, poorly paid — or a combination of all three.

With more jobs available, Australian workers who might previously have settled for positions at meat processing plants in sparsely populated areas can opt for work in busier towns instead. Many of the EU citizens who might typically travel to the UK to work on farms, in haulage or serving coffees are choosing to stay in their home countries or on the continent. US labourers who have struggled with sweltering heat in the fields may choose the cool interiors of a store instead.

Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, acknowledges that work such as fruit picking is demanding.

“It is a physical job,” he said. “You are picking fruit and carrying it up and down ladders, so if your alternative is pushing buttons on a cash register, that might be more appealing.”