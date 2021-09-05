Ninety One bullish on commodities and property counters
Asset manager says there are investment opportunities in SA equities
05 September 2021 - 17:25
There are solid investment opportunities in SA equities even with a volatile outlook, asset manager Ninety One says, after the stock market staged a strong recovery from the riots in July that destroyed property and tarnished the country’s image as a safe, friendly place for domestic and foreign capital.
In the wake of the civil unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July, which erupted after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, SA suffered significant economic disruption. Shopping centres and warehouses were attacked and looted, with damage estimated at R20bn...
