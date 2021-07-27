Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Zero-Covid approach is not a recipe for global success As economies begin to normalise, countries in the Far East need to accelerate vaccination programmes BL PREMIUM

Almost half of the Australian population is under lockdown in an attempt to eliminate the SARS-CoV-2 virus. But many Australians are now weary of lockdowns and are desperately looking forward to the time when they can travel internationally again. They may have to be very patient.

A characteristic of the pandemic has been the extended timescales involved. A three-week lockdown in March 2020 has turned into an open-ended one with varying degrees of severity. And just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, metaphorically speaking, a new variant of the virus comes along and dashes expectations once more...