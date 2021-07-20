Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Boris Johnson gambles by lifting the last Covid restrictions It is unclear whether the link between the number of cases and deaths from the virus has been broken BL PREMIUM

July is proving to be an interesting month for freedom-minded individuals. Apart from important historical landmarks such as US Independence Day on July 4 and Bastille Day on July 14, England’s “Freedom Day” on July 19 is being met with a mixture of joy and trepidation.

Joy because it means the end of official restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing, but trepidation regarding the possible consequences of this perceived free-for-all as the number of SARS-CoV-2 cases continues to rise exponentially, due mainly to the highly contagious Delta variant...