Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa after the storm: crucial decisions lie ahead

What happens now that last week’s terrifying violence and looting has been brought to an end? Some things will change and others will stay the same. Unfortunately, some of the changes made will be mistakes; and some of the things that need to change will stay the same.

The biggest, most positive, change will be in the ANC. The “insurrection” has finished off the radical economic transformation (RET) forces in the party. They are done and will have to go. As this grouping has been the most corrupt of all factions and the most hostile to the nonracialism project, this is a good thing...