CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa after the storm: crucial decisions lie ahead
19 July 2021 - 16:25
What happens now that last week’s terrifying violence and looting has been brought to an end? Some things will change and others will stay the same. Unfortunately, some of the changes made will be mistakes; and some of the things that need to change will stay the same.
The biggest, most positive, change will be in the ANC. The “insurrection” has finished off the radical economic transformation (RET) forces in the party. They are done and will have to go. As this grouping has been the most corrupt of all factions and the most hostile to the nonracialism project, this is a good thing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now