National Cyril Ramaphosa: we will help businesses rebuild President calls on CEOs and industry leaders to undertake joint investment 'roadshows' overseas to promote the country

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the premiers of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and several cabinet ministers met with 90 CEOs and business and industry leaders on Tuesday promising to help businesses rebuild and calling on them to join investment “roadshows” overseas to promote the country.

It is expected that the violence and looting of last week will have a lasting effect on SA’s attractiveness as an investment destination. Attracting investment is one of the most important aims of Ramaphosa’s presidency and critical to economic growth and employment...