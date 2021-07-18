Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Years of high-level theft created tinderbox of desperation There’s a direct line between the casual looting and devastation visited on SA by governing party politicians BL PREMIUM

The sheer scale of the pillage is hard to absorb, dwarfing as it does the vast costs of last week’s mayhem.

I am referring, of course, to the pillage of state capture, the reach of which is reflected in the apt suggestion by the SA Council of Churches (SACC) that recovered monies from that venal enterprise be used to establish a restoration fund to help overcome last week’s disaster...