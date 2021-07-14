Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A land unto itself It is appropriate that Jacob Zuma is at the heart of the crisis in KZN: the province has its own rules, and they have nothing to do with best democratic practice BL PREMIUM

Much will be written about the mass looting engulfing KwaZulu-Natal in the coming days, and it will be twofold in nature. First, an attempt to understand why, hough the reasons appear relatively straightforward. Second, an attempt to explain the inadequacy of the response, though, again, the reasons are relatively obvious. If they are honest, both will have the ANC in common, and a government that has ripped the heart out of the economy and the democratic institutions we rely on to maintain some semblance of normality.

But the great unknown is the effect of all this, short and long term, on the body politic. And that is worth considering, for it will be significant...