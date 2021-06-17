TFG’s hot (online) future
The retail group has swatted aside its first annual loss, preferring to focus on its plans for Jet and a big online push
17 June 2021 - 05:00
Its first annual loss is not stopping TFG from gunning for competitors Pepkor and Mr Price.
TFG swung from a R4.7bn operating profit to a R719m headline loss in the year ended March, due to drastic sales drops in the UK and lower gross margins in all three of its markets: SA, Australia and the UK...
