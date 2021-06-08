Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Mr Price now strides ahead of retail competitors BL PREMIUM

In a testament to the adage that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, Mr Price has emerged from the toughest external retailing conditions in a generation in remarkably robust shape.

But the group has no intention of standing still. In an atypical address to analysts at the end of May, Mr Price CEO Mark Blair laid claim to being the most valuable retail stock on the JSE in a few years’ time. It was out of character for Blair to be quite so forthright but it didn’t matter as the market loved the aggressive posturing and Mr Price moved up sharply during the day. ..