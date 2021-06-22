Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: This government can’t tell digital from dial-up It is anybody’s guess what services you can access on the State Information Technology Agency’s ‘not secure’ website BL PREMIUM

We learned last week through a reply to a National Council of Provinces question that minister Aaron Motsoaledi and the department of home affairs are trying to get out of using the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) to solve their online and IT problems.

Motsoaledi called the IT system their “original sin”. He said they had moved to a live capture system eight years ago, but were still struggling with the system daily. They are, he said, working with Treasury on this exemption...