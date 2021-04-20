KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Workforce or forced work: tech’s influence on workplace culture continues
Facebook is the most recent company that publicly committed to support work-from-home policies
20 April 2021 - 19:37
Facebook — specifically Brynn Harrington, vice-president of its human resources team — publicly recommitted in an interview with the BBC on Sunday to support work-from-home policies (with some caveats).
Facebook first announced that “long-term remote work” was an option for staff in a post from Mark Zuckerberg’s profile in May 2020, in which he said he expects about 50% of the workforce to be entirely remote within the next decade...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now