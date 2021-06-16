ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Nato bristles as the West smells defeat in the clash of capitalisms
The G7 and Nato make it clear that China needs to be outmanoeuvred
16 June 2021 - 17:19
One of the outcomes of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting at the weekend was an apparent closing of a pincer movement around China by Western leaders, with the US being especially critical of Beijing’s “debt diplomacy”.
Let’s set that aside for now, but bear in mind that largely at the behest of Washington and to the benefit of the West, the World Bank and IMF have for decades exported “the American” model and ensnared least-developed countries in debt — much to the benefit of Western corporations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now