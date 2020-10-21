STEVEN KUO: Biden victory would be a chance for SA to repair US bridges
Cyril Ramaphosa should dispense with his predecessor’s anti-US stance and increase bilateral trade and diplomacy
21 October 2020 - 13:58
Indications are that Joe Biden will win the US presidential election on November 3. If Biden does win, Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign policy doctrine will come to an end. The isolationist — you are either with me or against me — policies and associated bravado will be dialled down.
Biden will look to shore up the crumbling liberal international order and try to take the reins of global leadership again. In Europe he will seek to repair damaged trust with allies by reaffirming the US commitment to Nato. In the Middle East, Washington will return to the negotiation table with Iran. However, in the Indo-Pacific the trade war that has turned into a New Cold War under the Trump administration will likely continue.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now