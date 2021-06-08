Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Green investment frameworks aim to prevent a race to the bottom BL PREMIUM

The National Treasury released the SA Green Finance Taxonomy (GFT) for comment this week. The purpose of this much-anticipated taxonomy is to develop a set of definitions for green, social and sustainable finance initiatives for the SA financial services industry to help define what’s hot and what’s not in sustainability investment.

The release followed the launch of the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) last week. While the GFT has a strong local flavour and is oriented towards guiding domestic investment, the TNFD is global and represents the next evolution of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)...