GRAY MAGUIRE: Green investment frameworks aim to prevent a race to the bottom
08 June 2021 - 16:27
The National Treasury released the SA Green Finance Taxonomy (GFT) for comment this week. The purpose of this much-anticipated taxonomy is to develop a set of definitions for green, social and sustainable finance initiatives for the SA financial services industry to help define what’s hot and what’s not in sustainability investment.
The release followed the launch of the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) last week. While the GFT has a strong local flavour and is oriented towards guiding domestic investment, the TNFD is global and represents the next evolution of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now