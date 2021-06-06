World

Joint initiative by wealthy nations aims to tackle environmental crimes

06 June 2021 - 17:47 Alessandra Migliaccio and David Goodman
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

London — The Group of Seven (G7) nations are targeting environmental crimes with a move to push companies into disclosing the effect they have on the climate.

Finance ministers from the G7 meeting in London agreed for the first time to embed climate-change considerations into their decision-making. They also expanded the work of a money-laundering and corruption watchdog to root out crimes against the planet.

The moves stopped short of the UK ambition to get G7 firmer backing for mandatory reporting of climate risks by companies, something central bankers and green groups have said will force investors to focus on how moves to curb fossil fuel use will affect their holdings.

Instead, the group highlighted UK efforts to spur disclosure and set up a task force on nature-related financial disclosures, which will mirror the work of a separate group pressing for details on climate-related risk.

UK chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak said on Twitter he was “thrilled that the G7 nations have agreed to follow the UK’s example”.

The goal is to shed light on the activities of companies in the hope the information will help policymakers, green groups and investors bring pressure to bear on executives to clean up pollution and stop harmful practices.

The environmental crimes initiative would tackle illicit finance and activities such as illegal logging and wildlife tracking. The UK said the measures would help create a registry of company officials and corporate entities, helping expose the ultimate owners of those who are encouraging crime.

The initiative also handed authority over environmental crimes to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), an inter-governmental group of more than 200 countries and jurisdictions sharing information to tackle corruption, money laundering and terrorism.

The G7 countries encouraged further consultation on a final proposal leading to the establishment of an International Sustainability Standards board ahead of COP26, a UN gathering scheduled for November to discuss climate change.

Japan finance minister Taro Aso had said before the G7 meetings that the country plans to make corporate governance code reforms that will request listed firms to disclose climate risks in accordance with the TCFD’s guidelines.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

G7’s tax breakthrough paves the way for a broader G20 accord

Finance ministers back global minimum tax but are undecided on how to share the spoils of taxing large companies
World
1 day ago

WATCH: A net-carbon-zero SA by 2050 is ‘unrealistic’

Michael Avery talks to a panel about balancing SA's net carbon zero by 2050 commitments with the economic potential of recent oil and gas finds off ...
National
1 week ago

US must commit to halving gas emissions by 2030, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

The US, the world’s second-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases behind China, will host a virtual climate change summit this week
World
1 month ago

Young climate activists want to save the planet, ‘but also want to eat’

New generation faces debt-laden economies with few jobs and workers trapped in dying industries
World
3 months ago

Global methane emissions fall as oil and gas production drops

Levels were 10% lower than the estimate for 2019 amid production cuts and new regulations
World
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nigeria suspends Twitter days after a post by its ...
World / Africa
2.
DRC extends martial law in North Kivu and Ituri ...
World / Africa
3.
Ghana court delays bail application ruling for ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe runs out of Covid-19 vaccine doses in ...
World / Africa
5.
Bill Gates and Warren Buffet to build ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Spending on new oil and gas projects must stop now, IEA says

World

GRAY MAGUIRE: Stalwarts of green economic revolution shift the needle in SA

Opinion / Columnists

Denmark and SA to work together in just transition to clean energy production

Opinion

Climate change will deepen rich-poor global divide, economists warn

World

Climate change will provoke a new wave of African conflicts

Opinion

Invest in clean energy to break the cycle of poverty and conflict

Opinion

US return to Paris Agreement will spur global climate action

World

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: When does the reality penny drop?

Opinion / Columnists

US rejoining the Paris climate pact is the very least green groups expect of ...

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.