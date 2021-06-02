Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Turns out the DA was right about everything It has taken 15 years, but ideas around cadre deployment, state capture, nationalisation and the ANC’s internal culture of corruption, are now understood increasingly on the DA’s terms BL PREMIUM

It must be hard being an political analyst outside of the DA universe; to feel compelled to torture reason and evidence into some patriotic narrative that smooths over the edges or cuts them right off. Look back over the last 10 to 15 years though, and, in a grand sense, the DA has been right about much more than it has been wrong, and particularly about the ANC. As for the rest, their blind optimism lies in a shambles.

But you would never have guessed it. Every step of the way, every grand DA warning, has been shunned or dismissed. ..