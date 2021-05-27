Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why can’t the DA get more votes? The first challenge of the October local government elections is to understand why SA voters go for a deeply incompetent party BL PREMIUM

You cannot accuse SA voters of being picky. Otherwise, how would you explain their choice of Jacob Zuma and his merry band of lawbreakers, not once but twice — in 2009 and 2014?

We don’t have much as a country, but when we enter the voting booth we have lots of electoral choices...