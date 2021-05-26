HELEN ZILLE: Biased media fails to reflect DA’s growth

Having been caught up in wall-to-wall mayoral selection interviews recently, I was unable to properly analyse the results of last Wednesday’s by-elections. Eventually, over the weekend I found a spare moment to do so.

Unsurprisingly, I discovered that the truth about those results is entirely different from the picture painted in the newspapers and parroted by broadcasters. A summary of the main trends revealed in these by-elections is:

The ANC’s support base is collapsing in SA’s cities.

In contrast, the DA is showing steady growth in wards representing 89% of South Africans — that is, among both black and white voters.

Of course, there was also some bad news. We lost four wards in specific circumstances where smaller ethnic- and race-based parties are splintering the opposition and making it difficult for us to do the really important work of SA politics — beating the ANC.

This is bad news not only for the DA, but for all South Africans who realise the ANC is so profoundly broken, and so endemically corrupt, that it has no hope of “self-correcting”. The sooner it can be removed from government the better, and the only party that can beat the ANC, even in its heartland (like the Walter Sisulu municipality in the Eastern Cape), is the DA.

It is therefore a real pity (though unsurprising) that so many smaller parties, and much of the media, focus their fire power primarily against the DA, undermining our critical role of growing strong enough to unseat the ANC. I strongly suspect some of these “ethnic” parties are fronts for the ANC working in constituencies that have always rejected the ANC at the polls. Where else would one such party get millions of rand to hand out thousands of food parcels on election day, or the funds to entice DA councillors to “cross the floor” or vote against their own party in secret council ballots?

“Following the money” to the source of these funds would be a worthwhile exercise for the media if it weren’t so busy bashing the DA. But back to last week’s by-elections: the really important trends (already apparent during 2020 and reinforced during 2021) have not been analysed anywhere, as far as I am aware. I therefore do so here.

The bottom line is this: across 64 by-elections where the DA faced off against the ANC, in November and December 2020 and in May 2021, the ANC grew in only 18 and declined in 46. In contrast, the DA grew in 36 — well over half — and declined in 28. Moreover, the DA’s support doubled in several of these by-elections, while ANC support doubled in none.

Some of the most notable examples include:

In the City of Cape Town (by-elections of November 11 2020), the ANC declined by 37% (from 71% to 46% in ward 88, Philippi), where the overwhelming majority of voters is black.

In Tshwane wards 3 and 92, both majority black and both contested last week, the ANC polled a paltry 31.6% and 31.5% respectively. In both wards, political commentators were predicting a DA loss. We had a comfortable win, so the result was predictably ignored by the same commentators.

In Ekurhuleni ward 42, a ward in which the ANC had an absolute majority in the 2019 general election, we came within 88 votes of winning.

The DA is growing in wards with demographic profiles in which we previously would never have stood a chance. In ward 92, Central Pretoria, which is now majority black, the DA won comfortably last week. We came within 85 votes of winning a black ward in Matjhabeng and took a voting district off the ANC in a ward in Ekurhuleni.

We are the only party building the moderate, nonracial centre of politics — and we are able to beat back challenges from both the FF+ and the ANC, on the same day in the same city. No other party can do this.

These are simply remarkable results compared to what we were polling only a few years ago. A truthful analysis of the by-elections reveals that it is the ANC that is imploding, while the DA is growing across SA. Yes, we have localised problems, and we are doing our best to understand and reverse the negative trends. But the full picture tells a different story, and it is a story that for some reason the media and columnists refuse to tell.

I have given up trying to understand the SA media and its motives. All I can do is try to get as close to the truth as possible, and convey this to those who are interested in facts rather than the agendas of those who call themselves “political commentators”.

• Zille is DA federal council chair.