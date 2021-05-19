KHAYA SITHOLE: A fat capitalist reward for Pascal’s anti-capitalist wager
CEO Pascal Soriot's decision to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine at cost delivers spectacular results for AstraZeneca
19 May 2021 - 15:51
When Pascal Soriot reflects on the past year, the story of how he has led through the pandemic may turn out to be a case study for business schools in future. As CEO of AstraZeneca, Soriot — like all leaders in the pharma and health-care sectors — found himself thrust into the epicentre of a global crisis.
The need to find a solution to the coronavirus pandemic in record time created an extraordinary set of challenges and expectations for all stakeholders...
