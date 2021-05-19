Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: A fat capitalist reward for Pascal’s anti-capitalist wager CEO Pascal Soriot's decision to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine at cost delivers spectacular results for AstraZeneca BL PREMIUM

When Pascal Soriot reflects on the past year, the story of how he has led through the pandemic may turn out to be a case study for business schools in future. As CEO of AstraZeneca, Soriot — like all leaders in the pharma and health-care sectors — found himself thrust into the epicentre of a global crisis.

The need to find a solution to the coronavirus pandemic in record time created an extraordinary set of challenges and expectations for all stakeholders...